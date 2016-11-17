Warsaw man hurt in Cass County accident

A Warsaw man sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in Cass County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Ray E. Bowman, 44, was driving north on state Route 7 at Walker Road when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a highway sign. The vehicle then traveled across the median, struck two fences and came to rest in the southbound lanes of Route 7.

Bowman was taken by Central Cass Fire/EMS to Belton Regional Medical Center in Belton for his injuries.

It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

