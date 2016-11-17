Smith-Cotton High School Science Education Teacher Kelsey Stuart’s classes are studying criminal profiling. This week they have been studying forensics and how it uses science to analyze crime scenes.

“Criminal profiling is a tool used by crime scene investigators to identify likely suspects and possible future crimes,” Stuart said by email. “In this project, students created a crime scene in a box following the trends of most criminals. Students then used criminal profiling to solve each other’s boxes.”

Smith-Cotton High School science education student Jack Franklin works on his “crime scene in a box” project this week in Kelsey Stuart’s class where they are learning about forensics. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD111816CrimeInBox-1.jpg Smith-Cotton High School science education student Jack Franklin works on his “crime scene in a box” project this week in Kelsey Stuart’s class where they are learning about forensics. Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200. In the SCHS science education class this week students Lexie Venable and Taylor Burlingame created this crime scene. The students are studying criminal profiling. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD111816CrimeInBox-2.jpg In the SCHS science education class this week students Lexie Venable and Taylor Burlingame created this crime scene. The students are studying criminal profiling. Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200. SCHS students Celina Corona and Chelsea McMullin, who are in Kelsey Stuarts’s science education class, work on their boxes depicting a crime scene earlier this week. The students are studying crime scene analysis and criminal profiling. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD111816CrimeInBox-3.jpg SCHS students Celina Corona and Chelsea McMullin, who are in Kelsey Stuarts’s science education class, work on their boxes depicting a crime scene earlier this week. The students are studying crime scene analysis and criminal profiling. Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200.

Release courtesy of Sedalia School District 200.

