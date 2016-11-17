Crash Reports

Three hurt in Henry

Three Stockton residents sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday in Henry County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, James V. Kennedy, 75, of Stockton, was driving north on state Route 7, 200 feet south of NW 800 Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.

Kennedy and two passengers in his vehicle, Gayle T. Kennedy, 81, and Karen G. Foster, 54, were all taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton for their injuries.

Reports indicate all three were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

