Sedalia trash schedule to change for Thanksgiving

Citizens will need to alter their trash schedule next week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a City of Sedalia news release, the city will observe the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Offices in the Municipal Building will be closed in observance of the holiday and no trash and recycling pick-ups will be made on those dates. All City offices will reopen Monday, Nov. 28 for normal business hours.

If your trash and recycling is picked up Tuesdays, your trash will be picked up Monday, Nov. 21. Wednesday trash will be picked up Tuesday, Nov. 22. Thursday trash will be picked up Wednesday, Nov. 23.

If your trash and recycling is picked up Fridays and you live north of 16th Street, your items will be picked up Tuesday, Nov. 22.

If your trash and recycling is picked up Fridays and you live south of 16th Street, your items will be picked up Wednesday, Nov. 23.

During the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, all trash and recycling pick-ups will occur on regular days with the exception of Friday. If your trash and recycling is picked up Fridays, your items will be picked up Monday, Nov. 28 as well as Friday, Dec. 2.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Sedalia-city-seal-5.jpg