Sedalia Senior Center to raffle off Christmas dollhouse

Dreams of Christmas are beginning at the Sedalia Senior Center, where a three-level, furnished dollhouse stands on display. The house will be raffled off in December as a fundraiser for the center.

Pettis County Services Director Brenda Moore said Friday morning that volunteer receptionists Karen Cecil, of Beaman, and Mary Westermier, of Sedalia, worked together to create the 26-by-27-inch dollhouse.

“I probably, off and on, worked on it over a year,” Cecil said. “Mary made all the curtains and she did the flower boxes. You know truly, she helped me a lot. I had it at home and when I brought it here she helped me a lot. “

Cecil added that in the past she created dollhouses for her granddaughters. Her granddaughters all have dollhouses now, but she wanted to create another house.

“So, when I started volunteering here, I thought this was a wonderful idea as a donation,” she said.

The furnished dollhouse comes with details such as a nursery with a baby and toys, packages at the front door, pets and people, potted flowers, small clocks and fixtures.

“We think it will be a wonderful Christmas idea for a little girl,” Cecil said.

The women said they also have small donated Christmas items for the dollhouse they plan to add before the fundraiser.

“I just hope some little girl falls in love with it,” Cecil noted.

“It’s something different,” Moore added. “I think it’s a wonderful idea for the center.”

The Senior Center will have a dinner with a dessert auction following at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. Moore said the dollhouse raffle winner will be revealed during the dessert auction.

“We’ll have the auctioneers draw the winning raffle ticket probably right at the beginning of the auction,” she added. “So we will have the dinner from 4:30 to 6:15 and then right at 6:30 or 6:45 we’ll do the drawing.

“It’s possible that you could spend $5 on a ticket and win this dollhouse,” she added.

Dollhouse raffle tickets are $5 each or six for $25 and Moore added that board members have tickets for sale or tickets may be purchased at the Sedalia Senior Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 312 S. Washington Ave. For more information about the dollhouse, call the Senior Center at 826 0713.

Sedalia Senior Center volunteer receptionists Mary Westermier, left, of Sedalia, and Karen Cecil, of Beaman, stand with a three-level, furnished dollhouse Friday that they worked together to create. The dollhouse will be raffled off as a fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the center, located at 312 S. Washington Ave. The three-level dollhouse comes with a third floor nursery complete with a small baby in the crib. "I just hope some little girl falls in love with it," Karen Cecil, a volunteer receptionist at the Sedalia Senior Center, said. The dollhouse comes with a family of dolls and has many details, such as chandeliers, plants and pets. Karen Cecil and Mary Westermier worked together to make the dollhouse homey, including placing packages at the front door and a cat asleep in the bay window.

