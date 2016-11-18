Commission concludes Pettis County budget hearings

Official budget hearings for the Pettis County Fiscal Year 2017 budget concluded Friday afternoon, and now the Pettis County Commission will begin deciding on approving or denying department requests.

The Commission had budget hearings Monday and Tuesday morning. On Friday, the Commission met with Surveyor Kerry Turpin, Clerk Nick La Strada, Sheriff Kevin Bond, the University of Missouri Extension Council, Auditor Beverly Dillon, Coroner Skip Smith, Public Administrator Charli Ackerman and Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County.

The largest, and longest, budget hearing Friday was for the sheriff’s office. The largest request was to hire an additional bailiff, as the need for security in the courtrooms increases, said Capt. Sam Hargrave.

“In fact this past week we had a trial where the defendant on trial was incarcerated and the victim on trial was incarcerated. That required that we have two separate security teams, in addition to the general security for the courtroom where we have the metal detector doing the screening in and out of the courtroom,” Bond said. “Essentially we had to have three operations going separately at the same time to be able to cover that, and that takes manpower to be able to do. That strained us.”

He added that he frequently has to pull jailers, detectives or road officers to cover a courtroom, which usually is on top of their usual 40 hours.

Bond also touched on the issue of low salaries for his employees and the need for raises.

“It looks like we’re probably going to be down three jail officers effective Dec. 1 and they’re leaving because there’s not enough pay,” Bond said. “That goes back to the issue of the salary structure — we need to do something to address this. I’ve lost more people this year than I’ve lost in any prior year that I’ve been here.”

The Commission also talked with Bond about the county’s new responsibility within a seven-county drug task force that operates with state and federal grants. Previously, Morgan County took care of the Task Force’s budget, but with the election of a new Morgan sheriff the group’s board decided to move to another county, effective Jan. 1, where the sheriff was experienced with the task force.

Other than what Pettis County already contributes as a member of the task force, the county will act as a “pass through” entity for the funds collected from the state for the task force. The task force’s budget is not associated with the county’s general revenue, so only the task force will be liable for securing enough funding.

New this year, the sheriff’s office budget includes providing service to La Monte, which began earlier this month. The City of La Monte is paying the county $121,500 a year to permanently assign two deputies to La Monte, replacing the La Monte Police Department. That cost pays for the deputies’ salaries, vehicle fuel, travel and training, supplies and equipment, and other needed expenses.

The main change in the clerk’s budget is purchasing new equipment, as the current ballot machines are 14 years old, La Strada said. He said he will be involving his poll workers and the public in the bidding process to make sure they purchase the best equipment for Pettis County’s needs. Hampy noted that some of the financial burden for those machines will be eased by payments from local entities requesting the county host their elections.

The University of Missouri Extension Council requested $70,000 from Pettis County, a $7,500 increase from 2016. Pettis County Program Director Brent Carpenter said the increased request is mostly due to no longer receiving an operations subsidy from MU starting in 2017.

Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County requested $50,000, a $3,000 increase from 2016. Executive Director Jessica Craig said the increase is due to increased operating expenses and expected increased activity in 2017.

The proposed budgets for auditor, surveyor, coroner and public administrator are largely the same as 2016.

By Nicole Cooke

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

