A portion of U.S. Highway 50 will be closed in Sedalia for road work.

According to information from MoDOT, Highway 50 between state Route MM and Winchester Drive will be down to one lane in each direction for bump grinding from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, weather permitting.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_road-closed-sign-2.jpg