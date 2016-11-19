Two armed robberies reported in Sedalia

Two armed robberies were reported within hours of each other Friday night in Sedalia.

According to a Sedalia Police Department report, at 8:28 p.m., officers spoke with a subject at the SPD station who reported an alleged gunpoint robbery in the Walmart parking lot, 3201 W. Broadway Blvd., between 7:15 and 7:25 p.m. A total of $140 in cash, two cell phones, total value of $100, and a wallet with an employment ID were reported stolen during the incident.

Barely an hour later, at 9:39 p.m., officers were dispatched to Dollar General, 713 E. Broadway Blvd., for a reported robbery. Dispatch told officers a subject had entered the store with a gun and was demanding money. The subject left the area on foot.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_56a2a7f81834a.image_-1.jpg