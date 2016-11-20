Woman killed in Johnson crash

A Warrensburg woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident at 1:17 p.m. Saturday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Mary J. Savery, 59, was driving a motorcycle south on state Route 31 when she pulled into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by Randy C. Smith, 60, of Blue Springs, on U.S. Highway 50. Savery was ejected.

Savery was pronounced dead at the scene by Johnson County Coroner C.L. Holdren at 2:05 p.m.

Reports indicate Smith was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but Savery was not wearing a helmet.

Sedalia woman hurt in accident

A Sedalia woman sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 9:20 a.m. Sunday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Andrea M. Young, 24, was driving east on U.S. Highway 50, east of NW 821 Road, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. Young over-corrected, causing her vehicle to start sliding. The vehicle slid across Highway 50 and traveled off the left side of the road before striking the ground and overturning.

Young, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Lee’s Summit Medical Center for her injuries.