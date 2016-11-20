Community Calendar for Nov. 21 to Nov. 27

To have your event or meeting listed, send details to [email protected] or call 826-1000 ext. 1481.

TODAY

10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.

Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

3 p.m.: Taking Off Pounds Sensibly, (TOPS) Chapter 102, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.

6 p.m.: Cornerstone Celebrate Recovery. Meal and child care provided; Cornerstone Baptist Church, 827-4833.

6 p.m.: Smithton Senior Citizens Group Pitch and Pool, Smithton Senior Center on Washington Street.

6:30 p.m.: Memory Lane Foundation for Suicide Prevention Support Group Meetings in the Thompson Conference Center at State Fair Community College, 596-5173.

6:30 p.m.: Show Me Sound, Sweet Adelines International, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Chorale Rehearsal 7 to 9 p.m., rehearsal room 67 in the Stauffacher Center.

7 p.m.: Serenity Seekers Al-Anon, Ditzfeld Center 417 W. Pettis St.

7:30 p.m.: BRHC Grief Support Group, Mondays, 601 E. 14th St.

TUESDAY

6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

8 a.m.: Business Network International, at Heckart Family Center, 902 S. Ohio Ave.

Noon: Flat Creek Family and Community Club luncheon. Call 827-0591 for location information.

Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Gambler’s Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.

12:10 p.m.: Nicotine Anonymous; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St., Sedalia.

3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m., Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St., Sedalia.

7 p.m.: Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St.; for more information call Barbra at 827-6522.

7 p.m.: Women of the Moose at the lodge, 119 Winchester Ave.

7:30 p.m.: Sedalia Chapter 57, Order of the Eastern Star, Masonic temple, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m.: TOPS Chapter 958, First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St.

Noon: Boonslick Regional Library will be hosting a BYOL (Bring Your Own Lunch & Movie); for more information call the library at 827 READ.

Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th Street, 826-2788.

THURSDAY

Thanksgiving Day Holiday

FRIDAY

Noon: Prayer for the Nation at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.

Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

SATURDAY

10 a.m.: Overeaters Anonymous, John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St. For a ride, call 829-2527.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Alcoholic Anonymous, 517 S. Lafayette, meets Wednesday through Saturday; pot-luck on first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. All closed meetings; non-Smoking. For more information call 826-9608.

SUNDAY

7 p.m.: Alcoholic Anonymous 12×12 Non-smoking group, Monday through Sunday; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St., Sedalia, 829-2527.

7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care, also meets on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.