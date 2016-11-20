Sedalia City Council to discuss Highway 50/Oak Grove improvements

After rejecting the last set of bids, the Sedalia City Council will review new bids for improvements at the U.S. Highway 50/Oak Grove Lane intersection during tonight’s meeting.

Council rejected the original bids received for the project during its Oct. 17 meeting, as recommended by city staff and MoDOT, because the bids were higher than the engineer’s estimate. Now city staff is recommending council approve an agreement with Lehman Construction LLC for the U.S. Highway 50/Oak Grove Lane intersection improvements project.

According to information in the meeting packet, the rebid saved the city and the state of Missouri, the city’s partner in the project, $213,391.15.

During the pre-council meeting, council will hear an annual report from OATS and a financial update from Finance Director Kelvin Shaw.

Mayor Stephen Galliher will present a special award to Gary Gerken, who is retiring from Building Maintenance after 26 years and four months of service.

During the meeting council will also:

• Review the appointment of Ward 4 Councilman Tollie Rowe to the Economic Development Board for a one-year term expiring December 2017.

• Review an ordinance approving the sale of real property in Hubbard Park to Child Safe of Central Missouri Inc. There is no cost associated with this proposal.

• Review bids for rock. Staff recommends the bid from Boone Quarries of Hughesville.

• Review an ordinance calling a general election to be hosted April 4, 2017, to elect one council member from each of the four wards. The terms of Ward 1 Councilwoman Jo Lynn Turley, Ward 2 Councilman Russell Driskell, Ward 3 Councilman Bob Cross and Ward 4 Councilwoman Mary Merritt end in 2017.

• Review a recommendation to accept the proposal for underwriting services for the refunding of 2007 COP’s from Piper Jaffray and Co.

• Review a records destruction request from the Personnel Department.

• Review an ordinance adopting a five-year capital improvement plan for Fiscal Years 2018 to 2022. The plan was presented to council by Finance Director Kelvin Shaw during its Nov. 14 work session.

The Sedalia City Council pre-meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the mayor’s conference room with the regular meeting immediately following at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Osage Ave. For more information, call 827-3000.

