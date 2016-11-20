Cole Camp Christbaumfest hosted for 29th year

COLE CAMP — Saturday morning was a busy affair at the 29th annual Cole Camp Christbaumfest Craft Show where a wide variety of regular vendors and many new ones set up shop in the Lutheran School Gymnasium and the Jaycee Hall.

Marilyn Heimsoth, coordinator of the event, said this year’s show was going well and had 51 vendors. Of the 51 vendors, 14 were new, with some traveling in from Ionia, Camdenton, Bolivar, Tipton, Stover, Blue Springs and Columbia.

“I was kind of impressed with Columbia coming down,” Heimsoth said. “It’s going great and the weather is nice.”

Newcomer Bill Brackett, a metal sculptor from Cole Camp, said he was enjoying meeting all the people who came by his space.

“This is my first time ever doing something this size, I didn’t think I could do it,” he noted. “I came here just because I have neighbors I’ve never met, they know me but I don’t know them. I’m meeting people I’ve never met before.”

Brackett creates large hand-formed, steel botanical sculptures that can be placed inside or outside. Some of his pieces are seven-feet tall.

“I think the largest one isn’t necessarily the biggest one, the mum with 144 petals … or what I call a saxifrage is sort of imposing looking,” he noted.

Brackett added that in nature, a saxifrage actually has a tiny leaf, but he enjoys making the leaves extra large. Brackett often uses his imagination to create original botanical pieces.

“I searched and searched, for a couple years, for something that fit my imagination,” he said. “After a couple of years I said ‘the heck with it I’ll just make it up.’ It’s just all fun.”

Vivian Woodall, of Sedalia, and her sister Opal LaPlante, of Oak Grove, were busy looking over handmade soaps made by vendor Gloria Sherman, of Clinton. Sherman owns A Natural Glo and makes soaps and soap dishes.

LaPlante said this was her first time to attend the annual event and she decided to come down to attend with her sister.

“It’s great,” she noted.

Shopper Gloria Knipp, of Tipton, was purchasing a St. Louis Cardinal Christmas ornament for her son, from Doris Bayless, of Gravois Mills. Bayless, who owns Ozark Crafters with her husband Melvin, said they had been attending the show for more than 10 years. The couple sells wooden clocks and pens and decoupage- and fabric-crafted ornaments.

“My husband makes all the woodwork and I do all the rest,” Bayless said.

In the center of the Lutheran School Gymnasium, vendor Donna Bulmer, of Lake Pom de Terre, who owns Snow Daze LLC, was busy explaining to customers how she makes her cloth snow babies.

Shopper Meghan Dixon, of Green Ridge, said she was drawn the snow babies because one of them had a dog on a leash.

“This is the first time I’ve been here in 15 years,” Dixon added. “I came with my sister and friends. These snowmen are beautiful.”

Bulmer said the small snowmen and women are each one-of-a-kind.

“I got started when I bought a snowman in Iowa,” Bulmer noted. “I was in the flower business for years and I though, ‘well you know I think I can do a little bit’ … so I made three. One was for my daughter and one for my sister and I. My daughter works at SBU (Southwest Baptist University) in Bolivar and she said ‘mom I think I can sell these for you.’ She came home with an order for 10 or 15. So it snowballed from there.

“It’s funny the responses I get,” she added. “I used to put a sign out saying ‘will work for freezer space.’ I had a lady come up and say ‘do you really have to put them in the freezer?’”

Bulmer noted it was her second time to participate in the Christbaumfest show and she thought the turnout was good.

“I did well for where I was at last year,” she said. “I think it’s good for the little town to do these types of things. We try to support their little businesses around here.”

The annual Christbaumfest is sponsored by the Cole Camp Chamber of Commerce.

Saturday morning during the 29th annual Cole Camp Christbaumfest Craft Show, vendor Doris Bayless, of Gravois Mills, talks with customer Gloria Knipp, of Tipton, about her purchase of a St. Louis Cardinals Christmas ornament. Bayless was one of many vendors selling their wares inside the Lutheran School Gymnasium. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD112116ColeCampCraft-1.jpg Saturday morning during the 29th annual Cole Camp Christbaumfest Craft Show, vendor Doris Bayless, of Gravois Mills, talks with customer Gloria Knipp, of Tipton, about her purchase of a St. Louis Cardinals Christmas ornament. Bayless was one of many vendors selling their wares inside the Lutheran School Gymnasium. Faith Bemiss | Democrat A customer at the Christbaumfest Craft Show in Cole Camp holds a “Snow Baby” created by vendor Donna Bulmer, of Lake Pom de Terre. Bulmer said her snow babies are handmade and one-of-a-kind. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD112116ColeCampCraft-2.jpg A customer at the Christbaumfest Craft Show in Cole Camp holds a “Snow Baby” created by vendor Donna Bulmer, of Lake Pom de Terre. Bulmer said her snow babies are handmade and one-of-a-kind. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Christbaumfest Craft Show vendor Sharon McHenry, right, of Warsaw, makes a sale to an unidentified customer Saturday morning. McHenry said she was selling out her stock from Celebrating Home, and was also selling lamps and candle holders that she decorated with a holiday theme. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD112116ColeCampCraft-3.jpg Christbaumfest Craft Show vendor Sharon McHenry, right, of Warsaw, makes a sale to an unidentified customer Saturday morning. McHenry said she was selling out her stock from Celebrating Home, and was also selling lamps and candle holders that she decorated with a holiday theme. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Mount Hulda Lutheran Women Missionary League made a variety of cookies that sold for $4 a pound at Cole Camp’s Christbaumfest Craft Show on Saturday. League Coordinator Sam Cole said they have been making the cookies for 15 years and usually sell about 100 pounds during the annual show. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD112116ColeCampCraft-4.jpg Mount Hulda Lutheran Women Missionary League made a variety of cookies that sold for $4 a pound at Cole Camp’s Christbaumfest Craft Show on Saturday. League Coordinator Sam Cole said they have been making the cookies for 15 years and usually sell about 100 pounds during the annual show. Faith Bemiss | Democrat At the Christbaumfest Craft Show, Vivian Woodall, left, of Sedalia, and her sister Opal LaPlante, of Oak Grove, look over handmade soaps created by vendor Gloria Sherman, of Clinton. LaPlante said it was her first time to attend the event. “It’s great,” she noted. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD112116ColeCampCraft-5.jpg At the Christbaumfest Craft Show, Vivian Woodall, left, of Sedalia, and her sister Opal LaPlante, of Oak Grove, look over handmade soaps created by vendor Gloria Sherman, of Clinton. LaPlante said it was her first time to attend the event. “It’s great,” she noted. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.

