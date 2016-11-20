VIDEO: Area students participate in 2016 Stringfest

(tap to edit)

Beginning string students play selections for a 12:30 p.m performance Saturday during the 2016 Stringfest hosted by the Sedalia Symphony Society at Smith-Cotton Junior High School. The annual event draws area students for a workshop and performance each year. “It’s an opportunity for young musicians, interested in the stringed instruments, to come together, to learn together … and in the end produce some beautiful music in an orchestra setting,” Clark Fobian, president of the Sedalia Symphony Society, said.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD112116Stringfest-1.jpg Beginning string students play selections for a 12:30 p.m performance Saturday during the 2016 Stringfest hosted by the Sedalia Symphony Society at Smith-Cotton Junior High School. The annual event draws area students for a workshop and performance each year. “It’s an opportunity for young musicians, interested in the stringed instruments, to come together, to learn together … and in the end produce some beautiful music in an orchestra setting,” Clark Fobian, president of the Sedalia Symphony Society, said. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

Guest conductor Valerie Bell, of Park Hill, leads advanced string students in three difficult, multi-tiered orchestra pieces Saturday during the 2016 Stringfest event at SCJH. Students arrived at the school at 8 a.m. and spent several hours learning the music before giving a 12:30 p.m. performance in the SCJH auditorium.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD112116Stringfest-2.jpg Guest conductor Valerie Bell, of Park Hill, leads advanced string students in three difficult, multi-tiered orchestra pieces Saturday during the 2016 Stringfest event at SCJH. Students arrived at the school at 8 a.m. and spent several hours learning the music before giving a 12:30 p.m. performance in the SCJH auditorium. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

Advanced string students play for an audience during Stringfest, Saturday. “When you musicians go to bed tonight, and lay your head on your pillow, I want you to know that you did something worth while today,” Clark Fobian, Sedalia Symphony Society president, told the students. “I want you to know you have been a part of something splendid … as you doze off to sleep, I want you to think ‘I’m awesome.’”