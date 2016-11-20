VIDEO: Area students participate in 2016 Stringfest

Source: Faith Bemiss | DemocratArea string students gave a performance at Stringfest Saturday at Smith-Cotton Junior High School.
Beginning string students play selections for a 12:30 p.m performance Saturday during the 2016 Stringfest hosted by the Sedalia Symphony Society at Smith-Cotton Junior High School. The annual event draws area students for a workshop and performance each year. “It’s an opportunity for young musicians, interested in the stringed instruments, to come together, to learn together … and in the end produce some beautiful music in an orchestra setting,” Clark Fobian, president of the Sedalia Symphony Society, said.
Guest conductor Valerie Bell, of Park Hill, leads advanced string students in three difficult, multi-tiered orchestra pieces Saturday during the 2016 Stringfest event at SCJH. Students arrived at the school at 8 a.m. and spent several hours learning the music before giving a 12:30 p.m. performance in the SCJH auditorium.
Advanced string students play for an audience during Stringfest, Saturday. “When you musicians go to bed tonight, and lay your head on your pillow, I want you to know that you did something worth while today,” Clark Fobian, Sedalia Symphony Society president, told the students. “I want you to know you have been a part of something splendid … as you doze off to sleep, I want you to think ‘I’m awesome.’”