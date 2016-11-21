Nov. 22 Crash Reports

Woman hurt in Henry crash

A Schikley, Nebraska, woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 2:26 p.m. Sunday in Henry County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dennis D. Deepe, 60, of Shickley, Nebraska, was driving east on state Route 7, two-tenths of a mile west of County Road SE 350, when he approached a driveway. A southbound vehicle driven by Gary E. Young, 69, of Riverside, attempted to cross Route 7 from the driveway and pulled into Deepe’s path.

A passenger in Deepe’s vehicle, Delores E. Johnson, 86, was taken by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton with minor injuries.

Reports indicate all three people were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Three injured in Saline wreck

Three Woodriver, Illinois, residents sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in Saline County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, as traffic slowed for a vehicle on the shoulder at the 81 mile marker on Interstate 70, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jason M. Crutchley, 40, changed lanes into the path of another eastbound semi-truck driven by Eric Dotson, 44, of Cordova, Tennessee. Dotson was unable to stop and struck the rear of Crutchley’s vehicle, causing Crutchley’s vehicle to then strike a third vehicle driven by David J. Zanone, 55, of Columbia.

Crutchley and two passengers in his vehicle, Christina Crutchley, 42, and Kara Crutchley, 15, were all taken by Saline County EMS to University Hospital in Columbia for their injuries.

Reports indicate all involved parties were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Two seriously injured in accident

Two Marshall residents sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 7:36 a.m. Monday in Saline County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Aurora Garcia, 18, was driving north on state Route 41, just south of Nocturne Avenue, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. Garcia over-corrected, causing the vehicle to cross the center line and travel off the left side of the road. The vehicle impacted the ditch and began to overturn, ejecting both occupants.

Garcia and a passenger, Jeremy T. Peterson, 18, were both taken by Life Flight to University Hospital in Columbia for their injuries.

Reports indicate both Garcia and Peterson were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-18.jpg

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke