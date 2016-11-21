Buffalo Wild Wings, PetSmart coming to Sedalia

The business boom in Sedalia is continuing with the addition of two national chains.

Sedalia will be home to Buffalo Wild Wings and PetSmart, both to be located along U.S. Highway 50 in front of Menard’s. A sign advertising tenant space in a future strip mall has already been installed, and the graphic includes a Buffalo Wild Wings storefront. The building will house three other tenants, which are unknown.

Travis Bell, a front of house manager for the Buffalo Wild Wings location in Warrensburg, said an opening date hasn’t been set yet, but groundbreaking is planned for February 2017 with the goal of opening the new Sedalia location in the beginning of October 2017.

Bell said a reason for Buffalo Wild Wings locating in Sedalia is that the company is “experimenting with the smaller market stores.”

It’s going to have a patio,” Bell said of the Sedalia location. “… It will be the same size as Warrensburg, a small market store. It’s a little smaller than the average Buffalo Wild Wings that people are used to. They will carry 90 percent of the regular Buffalo Wild Wings menu — some desserts and appetizers will be left off of it.”

According to information from Colliers International in Kansas City, the real estate company handling the leasing of the strip mall, Buffalo Wild Wings will be 4,228 square-feet, with a remaining 4,356 square-feet for the three other tenants.

Melissa Wenzel, Consumer PR Manager for PetSmart, confirmed via email that the company has a store planned at Broadway Boulevard and Oak Grove Avenue, next to Steak ‘n Shake, slated to open in 2017. She said more details would be available in the beginning of 2017.

Rumors have also been swirling about the possibility of QuikTrip locating in Sedalia. So far those claims are unsubstantiated.

“Our Store Development and Real Estate departments are actively engaged in seeking potential sites for future stores,” Joe Haus, QuikTrip Training Manager KC Division, said via email. “Unfortunately we cannot provide any information about upcoming locations until the whole plan has been confirmed. So at this time I cannot either confirm or deny that there will be a location in Sedalia.”

A sign advertising tenant space in an upcoming strip mall, featuring a Buffalo Wild Wings, can be seen on property along U.S. Highway 50 in front of Menard's. The restaurant is tentatively slated to open in Fall 2017.

By Nicole Cooke [email protected]

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

