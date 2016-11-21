Dresden students serve meals at Community Cafe

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, members of the Dresden Middle School National Junior Honor Society spent their Monday evening serving meals at the Community Cafe.

For the organization’s fall service project, NJHS students prepared and served a meal of casserole, applesauce, green beans, bread and cake at the Community Cafe.

“We always look for a fall service project. We’ve done trick-or-treat for pets and we give it to the Humane Society and we try to do different things every year,” NJHS sponsor Jane Grindley said. “So this is our fall service project and what better time to do it than at Thanksgiving.”

Nine of NJHS’ 11 members volunteered Monday, although the other members contributed to the meal beforehand. The NJHS students each contributed either money or ingredients for the meal. Many helped make and frost cakes Thursday after school and eighth grade members spent their first hour Monday morning preparing the casseroles. Several Community Cafe guests complimented the students on the meal, as well as offered Thanksgiving wishes, as they left the building.

The rest of the school helped out as well by contributing to a paper goods drive last week. Grindley said each class was assigned an item to collect, such as paper towels or plates, and NJHS members brought the items with them Monday night to replenish what they were using to serve the meals.

Seventh grader Bailey Brown said she’s volunteered at Community Cafe before with her church. Deanna Shevchenko, also a seventh grader, said Monday was her first time at the cafe, but that she would volunteer again because “it’s fun.”

“It makes my heart happy, it makes me happy seeing all these people that need food,” Brown said. “They’re so appreciative. It makes your heart feel good.”

“The people when you give them the food, their face is so surprising and happy,” Shevchenko said.

“We’re happy to do it and we enjoy it,” Brown added.

Nicole Cooke can be reached at 660-530-0138 or on Twitter @NicoleRCooke.

