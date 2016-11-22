Hazardous waste collections to cease for 2016

Household hazardous waste (HHW) collections will cease for 2016 season at 4 p.m. Dec. 5, according to a City of Sedalia news release.

Household hazardous wastes are collected under a program sponsored by the West Central Missouri Solid Waste Management District – Region F through a grant funded by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The exact date the HHW Collection Site in Sedalia will reopen in the spring of 2017 will be announced upon award of the contract by the solid waste management district for collection of waste materials from the site.

Residential wastes accepted at the site include: paints, acid, adhesives, glues, aerosol cans, ammonia, antifreeze, art/hobby paints, car & truck batteries, bleach, brake fluid, capacitors, caulk, car wax/cleaners, charcoal lighter fluid, disinfectants, drain openers, fabric dyes, fertilizers, fingernail polish/removers, flea collars, furniture polish/waxes, insecticides, insect repellants and poison, lubricating oils, mothballs, motor oil, organic solvents, oven cleaner, tub/tile cleaner, varnish, windshield wiper fluid, wood preservatives, wood stain, paint stripper, pesticides, pet sprays and dips, photographic chemicals, propane cylinders, rat/mouse poisons, septic tank cleaners, shoe polishes and waxes, spa care chemicals, spot removers, swimming pool chemicals, toilet bowl cleaners, transmission fluids, fluorescent tubes and light bulbs and compact fluorescent lights.

If you have an HHW item for reuse or disposal that is not listed above, contact Public Works at 660-827-3000 ext. 1166 to determine if that item or material is accepted or to schedule a drop-off prior to Dec. 5. The HHW site will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

