Child Safe Dessert Auction: holiday sweets for a good cause

Brenda Coffman and Terrie Woodsmall, both of Marshall, look over attractively made desserts Tuesday evening at the Child Safe of Central Missouri Inc. Celebrity Dessert Auction at Cornerstone Baptist Church. The annual event is a fundraiser for Child Safe. “This is just pretty amazing to me,” Coffman said.

A chocolate cake made by Marci Asbury waits to be auctioned off at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Child Safe Dessert Auction at Cornerstone Baptist Church. Child Safe Director Kimberly Allen said they had 30 desserts to be auctioned off at the annual fundraiser. “They are the cream of the cream,” she added.

Besides tables full of desserts to be auctioned off, Child Safe also had a cash-and-carry table with beautiful desserts such as chocolate-covered strawberries made by Pettis County Assessor Karissa Logan.

A new spin on holiday pie are pie pops made by the State Fair Women’s Basketball team. The dessert was one of 30 to be auctioned off Tuesday night for Child Safe at Cornerstone Baptist Church.