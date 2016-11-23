Sedalia police involved in two pursuits

Sedalia police officers were involved in two pursuits within hours of each other last week.

According to a Sedalia Police Department report, on Nov. 17, an officer saw a vehicle speeding, the make a wide turn into the oncoming traffic lane. The vehicle pulled into a driveway on East 17th Street before the officer could catch up. The suspect ran into a residence and out the back door. After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was arrested.

At 8:32 p.m., Villiam A. Izoita, 18, of Hughesville, was arrested near the intersection of East 17th Street and South Marvin Avenue on charges of driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, first degree trespassing and minor in possession of alcohol.

At 2:30 a.m. Nov. 18, Joseph Eugene Whitlow Jr., 40, of the 400 block of North Stewart Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of West Fourth Street and South Osage Avenue on charges of four counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a SPD report.

A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle that violated two stop signs. While the officer was issuing warning tickets, a K9 officer came to the scene to conduct a sniff of the vehicle. The driver was asked to exit the vehicle and he refused, eventually fleeing in the vehicle.

After a short pursuit, the driver was stopped and arrested. Officers searched the area and found methamphetamine, illegal prescription pills and drug paraphernalia the driver had thrown out the window during the pursuit.

