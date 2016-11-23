Nov. 24 Crash Reports

Man hurt in Saline wreck

A Glasgow teen was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in Saline County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Damien M. Sucher, 16, of Lee’s Summit, was driving east on state Route 240 near Primrose when he swerved to avoid an animal in the road. Sucher over-corrected, causing the vehicle to travel off the road and overturn.

A passenger in his vehicle, TJ Boss, 31, was taken by Slater EMS to University Hospital in Columbia with minor injuries. Sucher also sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

Reports indicate both Boss and Sucher were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

