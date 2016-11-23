Thanksgiving thoughts from Heber Hunt students

Students in the Sedalia School District 200 celebrated Thanksgiving a few days early, with plenty of festivities hosted Tuesday throughout the district.

The Red Team at at the Pettis County Early Childhood Cooperative hosted a family-style feast, based on the book “Stone Soup. Horace Mann Elementary kindergartners dressed as pilgrims and Indians, decorated tables and had a Thanksgiving feast. At Parkview Elementary, fourth graders jumped ahead a holiday and created gingerbread houses.

Whittier High School hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Celebration Center where students had a meal and received a gift from congregation members.

Incorporating the entire school, Heber Hunt Elementary hosted its annual all-school Thanksgiving feast. Volunteers from Bethel Assembly and First Baptist Church and teachers served up a Thanksgiving meal that all students ate in the gym, complete with table decorations made by students. A few special guests stopped by, including Mayor Stephen Galliher, Superintendent Brad Pollitt, members of the Sedalia Board of Education, and a few members of the Sedalia Police Department.

The event also included a musical performance from second grade students and a video of teachers telling various students why they are thankful for them.

The Democrat wanted to hear from Sedalia kids about their thoughts on the Thanksgiving holiday. Random students at the Heber Hunt feast were asked a variety of questions. When it came to their favorite Thanksgiving food, most students said turkey. Several included mashed potatoes and gravy, and a few students with a sweet tooth said pie.

Below are some of the responses given by Heber Hunt students.

Who in your family cooks Thanksgiving dinner?

“Aunt Lulu and my mom and grandma.” — Tristyn Zentner, third grade

“My aunt and mom.” — Rebekah Manolias, first grade

“Everybody brings something. Me and my grandma make the turkey.” — Addyson Goodwin, third grade

“Dad and mom.” — Genesis Mendez, first grade

“Grandma, mom and me, with my other sisters. I mash the mashed potatoes.” — Esmeralda Gonzalez, third grade

“My mom makes the turkey, my dad makes the vegetables and my grandma makes the corn.” — Abby Mares, second grade

“My aunt and cousins mostly.” — Harper Cromley, first grade

How long does it take to cook a Thanksgiving turkey?

“Thirty minutes.” — Tristyn Zentner

“We put seasoning and lemon slices on it. It take one hour.” — Addyson Goodwin

“Two minutes.” — Esmeralda Gonzalez

“Sixteen hours.” — Karma Lua, first grade

“Six minutes” — Mark Kelly, first grade

“Seven minutes.” — Matthew Smith, second grade

“Three minutes.” — Harper Cromley

“Ten minutes.” — Madalyn McNeil, first grade

“Ten or 20 minutes.” — Genesis Mendez

Does your family have any Thanksgiving traditions?

“Sometimes we go to my grandma’s house. We also go to my aunt and uncle’s house.” — Genesis Mendez

“We go to my aunt’s house, then the cousins play outside. My grandpa prays, we all pray before dinner.” — Tristyn Zentner

“People come over to our house and eat.” — Matthew Smith

“My aunt comes from Tennessee.” — Esmeralda Gonzalez

“We talk about who we care about and I care about my family.” — Mark Kelly

“We get a pumpkin and write why we’re thankful.” — Harper Cromley

“We go outside and eat.” — Rebekah Manolias

“We go to my grandma’s and we go in the backroom and exercise or play Twister.” — Addyson Goodwin

What are you most thankful for this year?

“My mom, my dad, my six sisters, and I’m really thankful for God and everyone having Thanksgiving.” — Tristyn Zentner

“My mom.” — Rebekah Manolias

“My family, friends, dog, grandpa and grandma, God, and my dad and mimi.” — Addyson Goodwin

“My dad.” — Madalyn McNeil

“Family.” — Torrence Hibdes, third grade

“My mom, dad, sisters and brothers.” — Esmeralda Gonzalez

“My mom and dad.” — Matthew Smith

“My mom and grandma.” — Karma Lua

“My dog, Kauffman Royal.” — Harper Cromley

“My teacher.” — Genesis Mendez

Cara Harrington pours some gravy on third-grader Tristyn Zentner’s mashed potatoes as she makes her way through the food line for Heber Hunt Elementary’s annual Thanksgiving feast Tuesday. Harrington was a volunteer from First Baptist Church and volunteers also came from Bethel Assembly. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD112416Thanksgiving.jpg Cara Harrington pours some gravy on third-grader Tristyn Zentner’s mashed potatoes as she makes her way through the food line for Heber Hunt Elementary’s annual Thanksgiving feast Tuesday. Harrington was a volunteer from First Baptist Church and volunteers also came from Bethel Assembly. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Mayor Stephen Galliher places a carton of chocolate milk on second-grader Matthew Smith’s tray as he heads into the gym for the all-school Thanksgiving feast at Heber Hunt Elementary. Waiting in line behind Smith is fellow second-grader Amiriah Foster. Other special guests included Superintendent Brad Pollitt, members of the Sedalia Board of Education, and a few members of the Sedalia Police Department. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD112416Thanksgiving-2.jpg Mayor Stephen Galliher places a carton of chocolate milk on second-grader Matthew Smith’s tray as he heads into the gym for the all-school Thanksgiving feast at Heber Hunt Elementary. Waiting in line behind Smith is fellow second-grader Amiriah Foster. Other special guests included Superintendent Brad Pollitt, members of the Sedalia Board of Education, and a few members of the Sedalia Police Department. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Sedalia Police Officer Derrick DeSalme colors a Thanksgiving activity sheet with Heber Hunt students after they finished eating their Thanksgiving meal. DeSalme was one of several members of SPD to stop by the annual event Tuesday. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD112416Thanksgiving3.jpg Sedalia Police Officer Derrick DeSalme colors a Thanksgiving activity sheet with Heber Hunt students after they finished eating their Thanksgiving meal. DeSalme was one of several members of SPD to stop by the annual event Tuesday. Nicole Cooke | Democrat First-grader Karma Lua takes her plate of food from a volunteer during Heber Hunt’s annual Thanksgiving feast Tuesday. The event also included a musical performance from second grade students and a video of teachers telling various students why they are thankful for them. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD112416Thanksgiving4.jpg First-grader Karma Lua takes her plate of food from a volunteer during Heber Hunt’s annual Thanksgiving feast Tuesday. The event also included a musical performance from second grade students and a video of teachers telling various students why they are thankful for them. Nicole Cooke | Democrat

