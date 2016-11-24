Melita Day Child Development ‘Cookie Walk’ slated for Dec. 3

A traditional holiday treat for Sedalians is the Melita Day Child Development Center “Cookie Walk” hosted each year at State Fair Community College.

This is the 12th year for the popular fundraising event that features multitudes of beautiful and tasty holiday cookies. It will be hosted Dec. 3 at State Fair Community College. Advance cookie orders of three pounds or more are being taken through Monday.

Last year, un-iced sugar cookies or “naked” cookies became popular.

“The naked-cookie boxes were a real hit last year,” Sally Keating, who is on the Melita Day steering committee, said Wednesday. “That has about a dozen cookies, and a little tub of frosting, and a little tub of sprinkles. It’s for anybody who didn’t want to fiddle with cooking, but likes to decorate or have kids who like to decorate.”

Keating said it’s best to pre-order the naked cookies, but they will have some boxes on hand and ready to sell Dec. 3 also.

“To guarantee that they get some, they should be pre-ordered,” she added. “Because they went fast last year. We’ll have more this year.”

All of the cookies are being prepared by the Melita Day board, staff and friends of the nursery and will be offered for $9 per pound.

“The (SFCC) nursing students usually help us out either with labor or with cookies,” Keating added. “So, we have a lot of bakers and a good number of helpers too.”

The goal this year is to raise $3,500, which will go toward needs at Meltia Day. Melita Day Child Development Center at SFCC is a not-for-profit day care center, which has been serving the needs of Sedalia families since 1910. It is licensed for infants through school-age children.

“In the last few years, we’ve come close to that,” Keating said. “It’s just for the general operation of the day care, to buy toys and books and supplies for the nursery.”

Keating will be making her own cookies for the walk, gingerbread “boys and girls” and sugar cookies. Cookie bakers get together the Thursday before the event at Community of Christ Church to decorate their cookies.

“We will be having our regular icing party and get-together,” she noted. “We’ll do that on Thursday evening and then they’ll gather on Friday to package the pre-ordered orders and get everything set up. Then we’ll be ready on Saturday at 8:30 and be open for business.”

The 12th annual Melita Day Child Development Center “Cookie Walk” will be hosted from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Parkhurst Commons in the Stauffacher Building on the SFCC campus. Advance orders will be taken through Monday by calling Alecia Farkas at 281-7199 or Kim Watkins at Melita Day at 827-4334. When ordering, give specific requests on type of cookies desired. Cookies in one pound boxes can be packaged as gifts.

The 12th annual Melita Day Child Development Center Cookie Walk will be hosted Dec. 3 at State Fair Community College. Advanced cookie orders are being accepted through Monday. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD112516CookieWalk-A.jpg The 12th annual Melita Day Child Development Center Cookie Walk will be hosted Dec. 3 at State Fair Community College. Advanced cookie orders are being accepted through Monday. Democrat file photo

By Faith Bemiss [email protected]

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.

Faith Bemiss can be reached at 530-0289 or on Twitter @flbemiss.