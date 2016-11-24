Annual Ham Breakfast benefits Children’s Therapy Center

Michael Mullins fills another cup with a Bloody Mary during Thursday morning’s 45th annual Ham Breakfast hosted at the Sedalia Country Club. Assisting him were Larry Horton and Don Weaver. The annual event benefits the Children’s Therapy Center.

Guests make their way through the buffet line, choosing from scrambled eggs, ham, french toast, potatoes, fruit and other offerings, during the 45th annual Ham Breakfast hosted Thursday morning at the Sedalia Country Club, benefiting the Children’s Therapy Center.