Getting some Thanksgiving exercise

A turkey — Sarah Gagnon, of Sedalia, wearing a hat fitting for a turkey race — leads a pack of joggers during Thursday morning’s eighth annual Turkey Trot 5K run/walk at County Distributing. The Thanksgiving morning tradition benefits the Children’s Therapy Center. Gagnon said this was her fourth year to run the Turkey Trot, adding that the Turkey Trot was the first 5K she ever ran. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD112516TurkeyTrot1.jpg A turkey — Sarah Gagnon, of Sedalia, wearing a hat fitting for a turkey race — leads a pack of joggers during Thursday morning’s eighth annual Turkey Trot 5K run/walk at County Distributing. The Thanksgiving morning tradition benefits the Children’s Therapy Center. Gagnon said this was her fourth year to run the Turkey Trot, adding that the Turkey Trot was the first 5K she ever ran. Nicole Cooke | Democrat Runners at the starting line wave to the drone above them filming Thursday morning’s Turkey Trot 5K. The drone was a new addition to the eighth annual event, as was a photo booth for after the race. Susan Fisher Mergen, Director of Development at the Center for Human Services, said about 570 people participated in the Thanksgiving run, a record turnout for the event. “I’m very pleased with the turnout, we’re excited,” Mergen said. “It’s a fun run, it brings out big families … some bring a huge contingency.” http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD112516TurkeyTrot2.jpg Runners at the starting line wave to the drone above them filming Thursday morning’s Turkey Trot 5K. The drone was a new addition to the eighth annual event, as was a photo booth for after the race. Susan Fisher Mergen, Director of Development at the Center for Human Services, said about 570 people participated in the Thanksgiving run, a record turnout for the event. “I’m very pleased with the turnout, we’re excited,” Mergen said. “It’s a fun run, it brings out big families … some bring a huge contingency.” Nicole Cooke | Democrat Kim Godfrey, left, of Warrensburg, gets her phone ready a few minutes before the Turkey Trot 5K as Krisana West, also of Warrensburg, pins her bib to her official Turkey Trot shirt Thursday morning inside County Distributing. Godfrey said participating in the Turkey Trot is an annual event for her, but it was West’s first year to join her. “We love it, it’s a great way to start Thanksgiving,” Godfrey said. “And we get to eat more (at Thanksgiving dinner).” http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD112516TurkeyTrot3.jpg Kim Godfrey, left, of Warrensburg, gets her phone ready a few minutes before the Turkey Trot 5K as Krisana West, also of Warrensburg, pins her bib to her official Turkey Trot shirt Thursday morning inside County Distributing. Godfrey said participating in the Turkey Trot is an annual event for her, but it was West’s first year to join her. “We love it, it’s a great way to start Thanksgiving,” Godfrey said. “And we get to eat more (at Thanksgiving dinner).” Nicole Cooke | Democrat From left, Stephanie Klee, of Warrensburg, Todd Fick, of Warrensburg, Jennifer Aguilar, of Massachusetts, and Carlos Aviles, of Massachusetts, begin the second half of Thursday morning’s Turkey Trot 5K while donning festive turkey hats in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday. Aguilar said she and Aviles were in town visiting Fick, and Fick said it was Klee’s idea to start off Thanksgiving with the Turkey Trot in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_TSD112516TurkeyTrot4.jpg From left, Stephanie Klee, of Warrensburg, Todd Fick, of Warrensburg, Jennifer Aguilar, of Massachusetts, and Carlos Aviles, of Massachusetts, begin the second half of Thursday morning’s Turkey Trot 5K while donning festive turkey hats in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday. Aguilar said she and Aviles were in town visiting Fick, and Fick said it was Klee’s idea to start off Thanksgiving with the Turkey Trot in Sedalia. Nicole Cooke | Democrat