Hotel Bothwell lighting, fireworks kick off holidays

The 2016 holiday season officially began for Sedalia with the annual lighting ceremony and fireworks display Thanksgiving evening at the Hotel Bothwell. The event was sponsored by the Furnell Company, downtown Sedalia merchants and KDOR/KPOW Radio.

Members of the Burns Chapel Free Will Baptist Church choir sang several songs including “Frosty the Snowman,” Joy to the World” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” Thursday night before the countdown began for the Hotel Bothwell fireworks display.

Visitors to the annual Hotel Bothwell Christmas lighting and fireworks display were treated to an amazing light show, synchronized to music, Thursday evening in downtown Sedalia.

Emma Shapley, right, of Sedalia, sings, “Silent Night,” with her mother Thursday evening in downtown Sedalia before the beginning of the Hotel Bothwell fireworks display and holiday lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Emcee this year for the annual event was KDRO Radio DJ and Morning Show Host Derek Wolf.

Thursday night, after fireworks were shot from the roof of the Hotel Bothwell, Christmas lights were officially turned on downtown for the duration of the holiday season. With mild fall temperatures, South Ohio Avenue was filled with visitors enjoying music and hot chocolate.

The Sedalia Fire Department set off fireworks from the roof of the Hotel Bothwell Thanksgiving evening, ringing in the holiday season for Sedalia.