Man arrested for DWI in Saline County

A Sweet Springs man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle accident at 4:30 a.m. Thursday in Saline County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Julio C. Rebollar, 24, was driving south on U.S. Highway 65 on the entrance ramp to eastbound Interstate 70 when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road. Rebollar over-corrected and his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a delineator post and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels.

Rebollar, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Saline County EMS to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall with moderate injuries.

He was also arrested on charges of careless and imprudent driving and failure to display valid license plates.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-23.jpg