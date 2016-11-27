Craft Beer Cellar celebrated with open house Saturday

Craft Beer Cellar owner Brad Wikstrom, right, greets customers and Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce members during the business’s open house on Saturday. Wikstrom said they had a soft “friends and family opening” Saturday Nov. 19. and decided the business should remain open the week preceding the open house. Wikstrom said on Sunday that approximately 500 people attended the open house.

New downtown business, Craft Beer Cellar, hosted an open house and ribbon cutting at noon on Saturday. The franchise is owned by Brad and Laura Wikstrom, of Sedalia, and is located at 700 S. Ohio Ave. It offers 12 craft beers on tap and over 300 varieties for purchase. The business is open from noon to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

An employee at the Craft Beer Cellar, Ashley Heisterberg, pours an Odell Isolation Ale for a customer during the business’s open house event on Saturday. The business is located in the newly renovated building that used to house Cecil’s Bike Shop at West Seventh Street and South Ohio Avenue.

Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angie Thomas and Ambassador Brendan Hurley hold a ribbon as Brad Wikstrom, who owns Craft Beer Cellar with his wife Laura, left, cuts it during the new business’s open house at noon Saturday. The Wikstrom’s family were present as was their son Bentley, 17 months, and their golden doodle puppy, Dex. Laura said the Beer Cellar is pet friendly.

