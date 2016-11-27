1 killed, 3 injured in Friday night wreck

One person was killed and three injured Friday night in an two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and West Broadway Boulevard.

According to a Sedalia Police report, officers responded to the scene of what was first reported to be an injury accident around 8 p.m., between a 2011 GMC Acadia and a 1998 Jeep Cherokee. The report said the GMC was traveling westbound on West Broadway Boulevard and the Jeep was traveling northbound on Winchester Drive when the GMC collided with the Jeep.

Officers noticed a passenger in the Jeep had suffered severe injuries and was not breathing. Officers attempted CPR on the injured passenger until paramedics arrived. The passenger was transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center and later died. Three others sustained what was described as not severe injuries.

The identities of the person killed and those injured were not released pending notification of next of kin. No further information was released. The accident is under investigation by the Sedalia Police Traffic Unit and anyone who witnessed the wreck in encouraged to call Sedalia police at 660-826-8100.