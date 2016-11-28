Court cases resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court

The following criminal matters were resolved Nov. 21-23 in the Pettis County Circuit Court.

Caleb Smith, 29, of Nashville, Indiana, pleaded guilty to four counts of first degree child molestation. He was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections for each count.

Wesley Garrison, 36, of Sedalia, was convicted on two counts of first degree child molestation. He was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections for each count.

Troy Daye, 44, of Sedalia, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute (marijuana) and unlawful possession of a firearm. Daye was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections for the distribution charge and one year in the Pettis County Jail for the firearm charge.

Jeremiah Jones, 36, of Mora, was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and 60 days in the Pettis County Jail for resisting arrest. He was also sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections for violating the terms of a prior probation related to an escape from custody charge.

Francisco Quetzecua Alejo, 28, of Sedalia, was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections and 60 days in the Pettis County Jail after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated and driving while suspended.

