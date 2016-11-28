One arrested after Windsor burglary

One person is in custody after a Saturday night burglary in Windsor.

According to a Henry County Sheriff’s Office news release, a deputy was parked on Main Street in Windsor when he observed two male subjects approach the front door of Dave’s County Mart grocery store. One of the subjects threw an object, which was later identified as a car jack, through the front door, breaking the glass. The subjects entered the store and began stealing cartons of cigarettes.

The deputy was able to take one of the subjects, Eric McMillan, 27, of Kansas City, into custody. He was placed on a 24-hour hold for second degree burglary, first degree property damage, first degree stealing, possession of marijuana, unlawful use of paraphernalia, and a Wyandotte County warrant for probation violation on burglary.

The other suspect, who has been identified, fled from the scene and has not been located.

Eric McMillan

Second suspect not located