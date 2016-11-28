Allen named publisher of Sedalia Democrat

Shane Allen has been named publisher of the Sedalia Democrat, as announced Monday by Civitas Media LLC, the Democrat’s parent company.

Allen comes to the Sedalia Democrat from Gatehouse Newspapers in Arkansas where he was a senior publisher, overseeing 10 newspapers and three press operations. Prior to Gatehouse, Allen owned a weekly newspaper in Flower Mound, Texas, and also worked for A.H. Belo Interactive in Dallas. Allen is a veteran newspaper man who has served as a publisher and print manager since he started in the newspaper business in 1994.

“I like what I see in Sedalia,” Allen said. “I’ve always been a supporter of the communities I’ve served.”

Allen said he wants to continue the Democrat’s position as the primary news source in West Central Missouri and expand its role.

“I want to further evolve the transition of the Democrat from print to digital media,” he said.

Civitas Media’s Senior Vice President of Newspapers Joe Pepe said Allen is a top choice to lead the Democrat.

“Shane brings a wealth of publishing and digital experience to the Democrat,” Pepe said. “We are fortunate to have him in our company and helping businesses grow and making the Sedalia Democrat a stronger news source.”

Allen is a past board member of the Arkansas Press Association and has served on several nonprofit organizations, including the Denton County Children’s Advocacy Center in North Texas.

Allen is a native of Southwest Oklahoma and a graduate of Oklahoma State University. He has a wife, Amy, a 12-year-old daughter, Madeline, and an 8-year-old son, Steele.

He plans on moving his family to Sedalia from Heber Springs, Arkansas, this summer.

Nicole Cooke | Democrat

By Tim Epperson [email protected]

Tim Epperson can be reached at 660-530-0146.

