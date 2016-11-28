Nov. 29 Crash Reports

Child seriously injured in Johnson

A Warrensburg child sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 12:12 p.m. Saturday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kobe K. Henry, 2, was in a vehicle on NW 210 Road when it was placed into neutral gear, causing it to roll forward down a hill, striking a large tree.

Henry, who was not wearing a safety device, was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg for his injuries.

Man arrested for DWI

A Warrensburg man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle accident at 2:24 p.m. Sunday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Emilio A. Diaz, 26, was driving south on state Route 23 near SE 275 Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle then traveled off the road and struck a sign. It then overturned, crossed a private driveway, continued to overturn and came to rest off the road down an embankment.

Diaz, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence with serious injuries.

Diaz was also arrested on a charge of failure to maintain a lane.

Warsaw man hurt in crash

A Warsaw man sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 7:15 p.m. Sunday in Benton County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Roni R. Ford, 18, was driving east on state Route H, east of U.S. Highway 65, when he failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a telephone pole.

Ford, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Bothwell Regional Health Center for his injuries.

Man injured in Saline wreck

A Concordia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 9:34 a.m. Monday in Saline County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jeffrey S. Hanes, 35, was driving north on U.S. Highway 65 at state Route H when he was making a U-turn onto Highway 65 and pulled into the path of another northbound semi-truck driven by Seth M. Emery, 24, of Tipton.

Hanes was taken by ambulance to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall with minor injuries.

Reports indicate Emery was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident but Hanes was not.

Two injured in Johnson crash

Two Holden residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:40 a.m. Monday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Christine Ralph, 56, was driving west on state Route 2 at SW 1921st Road when she failed to negotiate a curve on the wet road. Her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.

Ralph and a passenger in her vehicle, Matthew R. Todd, 39, were both taken to Lee’s Summit Medical Center with minor injuries.

Reports indicate both Ralph and Todd were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

