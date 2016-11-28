Victim in fatal Sedalia accident identified

A woman killed in a Sedalia vehicle accident over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been identified.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release, Sandra K. Waters, 65, of Orrick, was killed in a two-vehicle accident Friday night near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and Winchester Drive.

According to a Sedalia Police Department report, officers responded to the scene of what was first reported to be an injury accident around 8 p.m. Friday. A vehicle was traveling westbound on West Broadway Boulevard and collided with a vehicle traveling northbound on Winchester Drive. The MSHP release states Waters was the passenger in the northbound vehicle struck by another vehicle whose driver failed to yield to a red light.

SPD officers noticed Waters had sustained severe injuries and was not breathing. Officers attempted CPR until paramedics arrived.

Waters, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, was pronounced dead at Bothwell Regional Health Center. Three others, who have not been identified, sustained “not severe injuries.” The fatal Sedalia accident was one of 10 fatalities reported in Missouri during the Thanksgiving weekend.

The accident is under investigation by the Sedalia Police Traffic Unit and anyone who witnessed the wreck is encouraged to call SPD at 660-826-8100.

