10 fatalities reported over 2016 Thanksgiving holiday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 10 people died during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday counting period from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.

Troopers investigated 400 traffic crashes, which included 124 injuries, and eight of the 10 fatalities. The Sedalia Police Department and Kirksville Police Department each investigated one traffic fatality. In addition, troopers arrested 103 people for driving while intoxicated and made 100 drug arrests during the 2016 Thanksgiving holiday counting period.

During the 2015 Thanksgiving holiday, troopers investigated 544 traffic crashes, which included 150 injuries. Troopers arrested 99 people for driving while intoxicated that same weekend.

Two of the fatalities occurred in both the Troop A, Lee’s Summit, and Troop B, Macon, areas; five of the fatalities occurred in Troop C, Weldon Spring, area; and one fatality occurred in the Troop G, Willow Springs, area.

There were no fatality traffic crashes to report Wednesday or Thursday, Thanksgiving Day. Three fatal traffic crashes occurred Friday and two fatalities occurred Saturday. Five fatalities occurred Sunday.

There were no boating crashes, zero boating fatalities, no boating while intoxicated arrests, and no drownings reported during the 2016 Thanksgiving holiday counting period.

Release courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol

