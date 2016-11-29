Glass recycling container removed from Thompson Hills Shopping Center

Due to citizens using the containers for trash, the City of Sedalia will be removing the glass recycling container from Thompson Hills Shopping Center, effective immediately, according to a city news release.

The property owner has requested the City find another location for the glass recycling container, due to increased illegal dumping of trash at the site. Glass recycling containers remain available at the 1002 S. Massachusetts Ave. drop-off site and at the city’s Materials Management Site at 27882 state Route U.

The city will be placing another glass container once a central location has been finalized and will make an announcement on its location in the near future.

For questions about recycling, contact the Public Works Department at 660-827-3000.

