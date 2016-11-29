Man injured in Morgan County accident

A Versailles man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 6:22 a.m. Tuesday in Morgan County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Robert A. Newton, 40, was driving east on state Route 52 at the state Route 5 east junction when he turned left into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by Daniel L. Kilmer, 47, of Barnett. Kilmer’s vehicle struck the passenger side of Newton’s vehicle.

Newton was taken by Mid-Mo Ambulance District to Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach with minor injuries.

Reports indicate both Newton and Kilmer were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

