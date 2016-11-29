Broadway home damaged after early morning vehicle pursuit

A Broadway Boulevard home is damaged after the Sedalia Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit early Tuesday morning.

According to a Sedalia Police Department report, at 1:36 a.m. officers attempted to stop a Ford Explorer for spinning tires in a parking lot in the 3000 block of West Broadway Boulevard. The vehicle failed to stop for officers and a pursuit began. The suspect vehicle continued east on Broadway Boulevard, traveling at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle then attempted to turn onto Quincy Avenue while speeding and the driver lost control of the vehicle. It struck the curb at the corner of Quincy and Broadway and went airborne, striking a concrete retaining wall where it vaulted into the air and onto the front porch of a home in the 900 block of West Broadway Boulevard.

Two juveniles were found inside the vehicle, and the driver fled the scene. The vehicle belongs to one of the juveniles’ parents and it was taken without consent.

Both juveniles were eventually found and the Pettis County Juvenile Office has been contacted, as have the juveniles’ parents.

The front porch of a home in the 900 block of West Broadway Boulevard has been damaged after a vehicle pursuit early Tuesday morning ended in the front yard. Faith Bemiss | Democrat