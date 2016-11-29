Sedalia Sunrise Optimist Club selling Christmas trees

The Sedalia Sunrise Optimist Club is continuing its tradition of selling fresh Christmas trees to the Sedalia community this year.

The lot, located in the Thompson Hills Shopping Center parking lot, opened Thanksgiving Day and Club members Kevin and Martha Campbell said they’ve been busy already this season.

“We’ve been doing pretty good,” Kevin said Tuesday afternoon after making a sale. “They seem to be selling faster this year than last year. Last year people waited until two or three days before to buy a tree from us because they thought we would have new trees, but since we’re a nonprofit we only order them once.”

Noble fir, Balsam fir and Scotch pine trees are available in a variety of heights, plus wreaths made on site. Plastic tree stands are also for sale. Kevin said he has tried his hand at making the wreaths, but that his son, who helps when he gets out of school, has figured out the best technique.

Selling Christmas trees is one of many Sunrise Optimist Club fundraisers throughout the year that help fund several projects to support youth in the community, such as soon delivering dictionaries to rural schools.

Anastasiya Varshytska, of Warrensburg, and her friend, Lisa Izoita, spent several minutes perusing the Optimist Club’s tree offerings Tuesday afternoon before finally making a selection.

“I have my first apartment and I want the real Christmas experience,” Varshytska said of her decision to purchase a fresh Christmas tree rather than an artificial one. “So I convinced my roommates to get one. Plus they smell better.”

The tree lot is open from noon to about 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to about 6 p.m. on weekends. Kevin said hours may vary slightly day to day, as they may stay open later if they are busy. They accept cash only.

Sunrise Optimist Club selling trees as fundraiser

