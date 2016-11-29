Shots allegedly fired from vehicle in Warrensburg

No one was hurt after a report of shots fired Tuesday evening in Warrensburg.

According to a University of Central Missouri Public Safety crime alert, at 7:41 p.m. UCM Public Safety received a report of shots being fired from a vehicle at Central Village. The vehicle, described as a white sedan, fled the area. Public Safety has not received any reports of injury.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact University Police at 660-543-4123, at 306 Broad St. or anonymously through the Department of Public Safety website, www.ucmo.edu/crime.

