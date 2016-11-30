Kansas City man seriously injured in Henry County

A Kansas City man sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in Henry County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jeremy L. Astuto, 27, was driving north on state Route 7, one mile south of Creighton, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times.

Astuto, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Life Flight to Research Medical Center for his injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

