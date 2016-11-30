Community Calendar for Nov. 28 to Dec. 4

To have your event or meeting listed, send details to [email protected] or call 826-1000 ext. 1481.

TODAY

10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.

Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

3 p.m.: Taking Off Pounds Sensibly, (TOPS) Chapter 102, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.

6 p.m.: Cornerstone Celebrate Recovery; Cornerstone Baptist Church, 827-4833.

6 p.m.: Smithton Senior Citizens Group Pitch and Pool, Smithton Senior Center on Washington Street.

6:30 p.m.: Memory Lane Foundation for Suicide Prevention Support Group Meetings, in the Thompson Conference Center at State Fair Community College, 596-5173.

6:30 p.m.: Show Me Sound, Sweet Adelines International; Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.

7 p.m.: Father Tony Kraff Assembly of Knights of Columbus, Knights Hall, 1708 Elm Hills Blvd.

7 p.m.: Serenity Seekers Al-Anon, Ditzfeld Center 417 W. Pettis Ave.

7 p.m.: West Central Missouri Genealogical Society, in the Culp Building at the Johnson County Historical Society on Main Street, Warrensburg.

7:30 p.m.: BRHC Grief Support Group, Mondays, 601 E. 14th St.

7:30 p.m.: Mid-Missouri Photo Club For amateur photographers, Boonslick Regional Library, Cole Camp Branch.

TUESDAY

6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

8 a.m.: Business Network International, at Heckart Family Center, 902 S. Ohio Ave.

11 a.m.: Sedalia Jolly Elders Inc., North 65 Highway Cafe.

Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Gambler’s Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.

12:10 p.m.: Nicotine Anonymous; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St.

3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m., Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.

7 p.m.: Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St.; for more information call Barbra at 827-6522.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m.: TOPS Chapter 958, First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St.

Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th Street, 826-2788.

7:30 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care, also meets 7 p.m. on Sunday. First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Alcoholic Anonymous, 517 S. Lafayette, meets Wednesday through Saturday; pot-luck on first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. For more information call 826-9608. All closed meetings; non-smoking.

THURSDAY

10 a.m.: Wesley United Methodist Women; Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.

Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

6 to 8 p.m.: Old Drum Open Mic at Tranquility Shop, 128 N. Holden St., downtown Warrensburg.

6 p.m.: Sedalia RC Flyers, Central Missouri Electric, north U.S. Highway 65. Visitors welcome.

6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 827-5555 for location.

6:30 p.m.: First Responders Bible Study, Bethlehem Baptist Church.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club, Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Business Women, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave., www.sedaliabwm.org.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Bible Academy, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St. For information call 826-9988.

7 p.m.: Senior dance; bring snacks. Dance at Saline County Fairgrounds in Marshall. Admission is $6.

7 p.m.: Smith-Cotton Choral Society, vocal music room at the high school.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Al Anon Group, at 517 S. LaFayette Ave., 826-9608. Meeting is open to all; non-smoking.

FRIDAY

11 a.m.: Stroke Survivors Support Group, Bothwell Education Center, 600 E. 14th St.

11:30 a.m.: 40 & 8 Fellowship, Golden Corral, 2004 W. Broadway Blvd.

Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Prayer for the Nation at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.

SATURDAY

7 to 10 a.m.: Shrine Breakfast, Sedalia Shrine Club, 1615 Elm Hills Blvd. For to-go orders call 281-3026 or 826-6171; cost is $6.

8:30 a.m.: SPARK (Sedalia/Pettis Amateur Radio Club) Repeater Club at Sedalia Fire Headquarters, 2606 W. 16th St.

10 a.m.: Christmas Parade, downtown Sedalia.

10 a.m.: Overeaters Anonymous, John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St. For a ride, call 829-2527.

6 p.m.: The Place at the Lake, Benton County’s domestic and sexual violence abuse resource, support meeting, located at 201 E. Main St., Lincoln. 24 hour hotline 1-866-347-9044; other information call, 547-2611.

6 p.m.: Smith-Cotton Athletic Booster Club Bingo, Sedalia Shrine Club, 1375 Elm Hills Blvd.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Alcoholic Anonymous, 517 S. Lafayette, meets Wednesday through Saturday; pot-luck on first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. For more information call 826-9608. All closed meetings; non-smoking.

SUNDAY

3 p.m.: Handel’s Messiah at 3 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 421 W. 3rd St. The annual event is the Sedalia Symphony’s free gift to the community.

7 p.m.: Alcoholic Anonymous 12×12 Non-smoking group, Monday through Sunday; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St., Sedalia, 829-2527.

7 p.m.: A German Christmas concert at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Cole Camp, 200 W. Jefferson St. A pre-concert Christmas medley and instrumental ensemble will take place at 6:45 p.m. For more information call 668-3157.

7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care, also meets at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.