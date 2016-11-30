Teen injured in Pettis County wreck

A La Monte teenager sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 4:05 p.m. Monday in Pettis County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Ryann S. Allain, 17, was driving west on Martin Road, west of Higgins Street, when she attempted to avoid a deer. Her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Allain, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center for her injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-31.jpg