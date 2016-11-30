Nov. 30 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Incidents

Nov. 26

11:45 p.m.: A vehicle reportedly struck a stop sign at the intersection of West Third Street and South Quincy Avenue. The vehicle was located nearby, but the driver has not been identified.

Nov. 27

5:16 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported involving a vehicle parked in the 600 block of East Fifth Street.

Nov. 28

12:11 p.m.: A business in the 2100 block of East Broadway Boulevard reported 10 vehicle tires were damaged.

6:13 p.m.: A victim in the 1100 block of Ware Avenue reported that several things in his backyard were damaged the night before. He told the responding officer this has been an ongoing problem in the area.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

