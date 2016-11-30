Windsor woman hurt in Pettis County accident

A Windsor woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2 p.m. Monday in Pettis County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Tommy K. Roofe, 25, of Windsor, was driving east on state Route 52, three-tenths of a mile east of state Route E, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. It traveled back onto the road, sliding off the left side and overturning.

A passenger in his vehicle, Linda L. Snethen, 20, was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center with minor injuries.

Reports indicate Snethen was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but Roofe was not.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-33.jpg