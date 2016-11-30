Foundation has dollars for scholars

The mission of the Sedalia School District Foundation is to provide financial resources to stimulate learning opportunities for student, teachers, staff, and members of the community, including scholarships.

The foundation’s goal is to further students’ education and opportunities. The foundation manages scholarships that were set up by different groups of people which include alumni, community business people, and memorials. Friends and families donate throughout the year to ensure that the scholarships continue.

Deidre Esquivel is president of the Foundation and said there are many reasons why students should apply for these scholarships.

“The scholarships managed by the School District Foundation are for seniors at Smith-Cotton and Whittier only,” Esquivel said. “Students do not have to compete in larger applicant pools for funds.”

There is a wide variety of scholarships. Some are for specific majors while others are open, and some are looking for students who have outstanding academic achievements while others are looking for average students; by average students, they mean a student’s GPA doesn’t have to necessarily be a 4.0 to qualify for a scholarship.

“Some kids have the misconception that only the ‘smart kids’ receive the scholarships,” Esquivel said.

The criteria for scholarships vary depending on what scholarship that you apply for. The Morris Byrum scholarship requires any GPA and any major. To be awarded with the Cedar Hill scholarship, seniors must be in the top 50 percent of their class and demonstrate respect for their class and teachers. The Allen-Miller scholarship requires any GPA, financial need, and community activity which may include a job. These are few of the many scholarships that the Foundation provides.

“There is an opportunity for any student looking for funds for college,” Esquivel said.

Emilee Edgar, a 2016 graduate and recipient of the Franklin Family Scholarship, said she applied so she could help herself and her parents with college expenses.

“The money helped me pay for my books this semester and next semester,” Edgar said. “This is a big help because I was able to contribute in some way to my education.” Edgar was granted $1,000 in scholarship money.

The dollar amounts for the scholarships may change based on the wishes of the donors. There is about $25,000 in scholarship opportunities in the foundation.

Not only is it an easy way to help fund your college, but the application is simple. There is only one application to fill out for all of the scholarships managed by the foundation.

Edgar said applying helped her out tremendously.

“All students should apply because college is expensive and it can be a help to your family if they can’t afford to pay for all of your college expenses,” Edgar said.

Applications are available in the counseling office or at sedaliaschooldistrictfoundation.org. To get more information, students can contact Esquivel at [email protected]

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Tiger.Badge_-5.jpg

By Meredith Kemp Smith-Cotton High School

Meredith Kemp is a student at Smith-Cotton High School.

Meredith Kemp is a student at Smith-Cotton High School.