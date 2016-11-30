Sedalia man sentenced in March assault case

A Sedalia man was sentenced Wednesday morning after being found guilty of assault in September.

James M. Luckinbill, 32, of the 1200 block of Spring Street, was convicted of first degree assault and armed criminal action as a prior and persistent felony offender at the conclusion of a jury trial Sept. 8-9.

According to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer, James M. Luckinbill, 32, was sentenced to 22 years in the Department of Corrections on each count to be served during a sentencing hearing Wednesday morning with Judge Robert Koffman.

Both acts allegedly occurred March 13 in the 200 block of South Quincy Avenue. Sawyer alleged that in the early morning hours, Luckinbill approached an individual known to him and after a brief altercation stabbed the victim with a sharp object before fleeing the area.

According to a Sedalia Police Department report, Luckinbill was arrested at 7:55 p.m. March 13 near the intersection of South Park Avenue and Spring Street on charges of first degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, second degree property damage, possession of dangerous non-narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to online court documents, he was indicted by a grand jury May 11. He pleaded not guilty during a May 16 hearing.

James Luckinbill http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_James-Luckinbill.jpg James Luckinbill