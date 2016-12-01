Pedestrian hurt in Broadway Boulevard accident

Members of the Sedalia Fire Department stand by after a woman was loaded into a Pettis County Ambulance District ambulance to be taken to the hospital just before 4 p.m. Thursday. According to a Sedalia Police Department officer on scene, a pedestrian was on Ohio Avenue crossing Broadway Boulevard when a northbound vehicle attempted to turn left to travel westbound on Broadway and struck the pedestrian. The officer did not know the extent of the woman’s injuries, but noted she was conscious after the accident.

Sedalia Police Department officers and a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputy stand near the vehicle that struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Ohio Avenue and West Broadway Boulevard. Deputies used their vehicles to help block traffic at the scene. Traffic was down to one lane for about 20 minutes on westbound Broadway during the incident.