More information released about fatal Thanksgiving weekend accident

More information has been released regarding a fatal accident in Sedalia over Thanksgiving weekend.

Sandra K. Waters, 65, of Orrick, was identified as the victim in a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release issued earlier this week. A Sedalia Police Department report issued Thursday identifies the other people involved in the fatal crash.

According to the report, around 8 p.m. Nov. 25, Maria C. McBride, 31, of the 400 block of North Quincy Avenue, was driving east on West Broadway Boulevard approaching the Winchester Drive intersection. She told officers her signal light turned yellow just before she entered the intersection. She proceeded into the intersection when a westbound vehicle, driven by Thomas E. Waters, 65, of Orrick, made a left turn into her path. The two vehicles then collided in the intersection.

Thomas Waters told officers he was westbound on Broadway when he began to make a left turn onto southbound Winchester, but did not see McBride’s vehicle. He said his signal light prior to the accident was green.

Sandra Waters sustained severe chest and right leg injuries. A witness assisted police by performing CPR on Sandra until medical personnel arrived. She was then taken by the Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center, where she died.

Three witnesses in the area were interviewed by police. Two provided statements inconsistent with evidence located on scene and further investigation, the report states.

A third witness said she was stopped at a red light on northbound Winchester when she saw the two vehicles collide in the intersection. She said immediately after the collision her signal light turned green.

According to the report, video evidence from nearby businesses show Thomas Waters making a left turn into McBride’s path.

“Immediately after the initial impact the lights for north and southbound Winchester Drive turn green, indicating the accident occurred at minimum while east and westbound lights were yellow,” the report states.

The report includes Waters’ vehicle speed — 47 mph in a 45 mph speed limit zone — but does not include McBride’s speed.

Thomas Waters was taken by Air Evac to University Hospital in Columbia for injury to his back and right hand.

McBride was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center for left side pain. One of her two passengers, Alejo Gonzalez, 30, was also taken by JCAD to Bothwell for right knee and right hand pain. Her third passenger, a child, did not report any injuries.

