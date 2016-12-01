Jingle on the Green a holiday gift

Tayah Stapleton, 9, visited with Santa Claus in the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center during State Fair Community College’s annual holiday event, Jingle on the Green, Thursday evening. Tayah was attending the event with her grandmother Charlotte Harrell and her sister I’shay Stapleton, 11, all of Sedalia.

Rowdie, the SFCC Roadrunner mascot, outdoes his friend Frosty as two visitors to Jingle on the Green prepare to take a photo of him by the Parkhurst Student Commons Thursday night. Jingle on the Green is a campus-wide holiday event that showcases a variety of musical talent, holiday treats and thousands of luminaries.

Inside SFCC’s Heckart Science and Allied Health Center, holiday treats await on a festive table. Great Western Dining Assistant Director Laura Smith said they had been creating the treats for two weeks. This particular table featured nine to 10 different goodies.

The Lincoln High School Mixed Choir sings “Carol of the Bells” in the Gerken Solarium in the Heckart Center at SFCC Thursday night. They were to be followed by the SFCC Jazz Choir at 7 p.m.

Members of Sacred Heart Choir sing holiday songs in the Yeater Center Lobby during Jingle on the Green Thursday evening.

Many festive holiday trees, such as this tree in the Yeater Center, graced the campus of SFCC Thursday night for the college’s annual holiday celebration, Jingle on the Green. “It’s all about having a great time,” SFCC President Joanna Anderson said. “This is one small way we can give back, and have a great time doing it.”

