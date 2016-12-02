Man hurt in Henry County motorcycle crash

A Clinton man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Henry County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Bryan T. Friend, 26, was driving a motorcycle north on state Route 7 at NW 1101 Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle then traveled off the road and overturned.

Friend, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by ambulance to Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare in Clinton with minor injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

